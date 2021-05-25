Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €103.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €103.00 ($121.18) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.94. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a fifty-two week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.