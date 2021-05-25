Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,389,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,208,000. Yatsen makes up about 4.1% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Yatsen by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,414. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

