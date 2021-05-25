WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

