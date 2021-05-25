Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $60.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

CHK opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,974,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,723,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

