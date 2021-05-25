Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,604,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,168 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $11,080,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

