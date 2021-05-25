Wells Fargo & Company Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $202.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

NYSE:PXD opened at $151.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $134.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

