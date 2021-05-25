Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. Analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.