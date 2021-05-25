West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,411.90. 28,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,316.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,004.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

