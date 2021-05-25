West Coast Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 367.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,327. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

