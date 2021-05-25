West Coast Financial LLC Has $10.23 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after buying an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,848,000 after buying an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,946. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

