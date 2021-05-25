West Coast Financial LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Chevron by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Chevron by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 134,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 340,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.