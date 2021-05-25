West Coast Financial LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 206,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,969. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

