West Coast Financial LLC Sells 10,113 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

