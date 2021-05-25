Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,286.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,990.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

