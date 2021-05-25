Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.41 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

