WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Cap of $65.46 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $65.46 million and approximately $309,315.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $11.58 or 0.00030041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00058127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00353981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00183661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00846201 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00031736 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,652,357 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

