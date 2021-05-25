Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. 39,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,664. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.