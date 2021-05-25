Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $955.71 on Top Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $955.71 or 0.02522427 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $737,615.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00362051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00181158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003891 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00830498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars.

