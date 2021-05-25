Wilder World (WILD) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $715,029.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 59.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00067338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00947331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.65 or 0.09939460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

