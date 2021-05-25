William Blair Comments on Veracyte, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

