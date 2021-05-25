WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 119.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 225,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 466,530 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,481,724 shares of company stock worth $526,579,203. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.