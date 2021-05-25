Wings One Day Volume Reaches $67,756.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Wings has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $5.37 million and $67,756.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00942396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.74 or 0.09702106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

