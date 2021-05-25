WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $72.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.51 million to $73.82 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $295.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.86 million to $299.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $306.96 million, with estimates ranging from $302.14 million to $314.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.32 million, a PE ratio of -61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

