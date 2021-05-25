Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZAF traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.