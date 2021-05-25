Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Mizuho

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 955,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 204,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

