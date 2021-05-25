Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.