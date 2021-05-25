XIO (XIO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

