XMON Price Reaches $550.27 on Major Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $822,603.37 and approximately $59,498.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $550.27 or 0.01450218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00358171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00185032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003849 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.00841816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

