XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.