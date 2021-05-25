Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,774 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

