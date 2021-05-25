Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $2,820,621. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 537,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,082. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -253.98 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

