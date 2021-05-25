Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Laurence Wilson Sells 2,314 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.52 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

