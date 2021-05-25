yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Cap of $7.54 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $7.54 million and $2,149.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00057726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00363918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00184054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003873 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00844360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

