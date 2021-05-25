Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.46. Chegg reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -142.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Chegg has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $15,138,983 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

