Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

