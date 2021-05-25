Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to announce $147.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $147.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $597.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of MSP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,333. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 75.66.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,119 shares of company stock valued at $434,553.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 43.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datto by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

