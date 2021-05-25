Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $280.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $281.40 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $186.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,888 shares of company stock worth $37,457,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

