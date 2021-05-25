Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Announce $3.87 EPS

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.40. Nucor posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $11.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. 118,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,106. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $107.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

