Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 1,181,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,483. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

