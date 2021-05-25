Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The Gap posted earnings per share of ($2.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. 358,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The Gap has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,848. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

