Zacks: Analysts Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.35. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

FVCB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 14,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

