Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

GMRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,194. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $878.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

