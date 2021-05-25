Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.80 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

