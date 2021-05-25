Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ISEE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 262,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.69. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $7,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.