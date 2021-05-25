Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ISEE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 262,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.69. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $7,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

