Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

LXP opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

