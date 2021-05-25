Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,144 shares of company stock worth $5,985,412. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 902.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

