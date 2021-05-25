Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. 107,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

