Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce sales of $219.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.50 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.