Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

