Zacks: Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.24). 2U posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 26,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,561. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.